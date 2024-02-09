Orange County Press Secretary Settles Lawsuit With Employer, Leaves Job

Justin Rodriguez, who has worked for Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus since 2015 and was the director of communications for the county, will now be leaving his job, according to his attorney Chris Watkins.

Rodriguez sued his employer over allegations that Deputy County Executive Harry Porr often made disparaging remarks about his heritage, Watkins confirmed.

Watkins said Rodriguez has decided to leave county service to pursue other opportunities.

"He wants to make clear that he wishes his colleagues nothing but the best in the future, and that he is looking forward to the next chapter in his career," Watkins added.

