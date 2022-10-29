Town Of Newburgh Couple Charged With Stealing Flowers, Other Items From Graves

Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing plants, pumpkins, and flowers from graves in a Hudson Valley cemetery.

Orange County residents John D. Riach, age 69, and Lisebeth S. Riach, age 63, both of the Town of Newburgh, were arrested Thursday, Oct. 27 for the incidents which occurred in Ulster County in the town of Lloyd, said Lloyd Police Chief James Janso.

Since July, Lloyd Police have received numerous complaints of the thefts of flowers, plants, and pumpkins from the graves of loved ones at the Highland Cemetery, Janso said.

"After a lengthy investigation and help from our community, Lloyd Police made two arrests," the chief said.

Both admitted to the crime when confronted, but did not have a reason as to why they stole the items, Janso added.

"Some of the graves they stole items from were only a couple of weeks old," the chief said.

The couple was charged with the felony of cemetery desecration and several counts of petit larceny, police said.

They were released on appearance tickets and are both due in the Town of Lloyd Court on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

