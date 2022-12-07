Seen Her? Monroe Woman Has Been Missing For More Than A Week

The family of a missing Hudson Valley woman who hasn't been seen in more than a week is pleading with the public for help finding her.

Nicole Brown, of Orange County, went missing on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in the Monroe/Blooming Grove area, said Domingo Ramos, the founder of Hope Alive, an organization that helps search for missing people.

Brown, age 45, is a traveling nurse who is well-known throughout the area and is well-liked, said Ramos.

Being missing is very unusual for Brown who has children and is married, Ramos said. Her family is desperate to have her home.

Ramos, who was driving the backroads of Blooming Grove on Wednesday, Dec. 7, looking for any clue that might lead to Brown, said New York State Police and Blooming Grove Police are also searching for Brown.

Brown is described as being 5-foot-1, 165 pounds with brown eyes and reddish-colored hair. She has tattoos on her left and right wrists and full wings on her back.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Hope Alive at 845-866-0442 or the police.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Orange and receive free news updates.