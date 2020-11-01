Report: Three Hudson Valley Locales Among Top 10 Safest Communities In Nation

Four New York communities, with two in Westchester County, made a list of the country's 10 safest small towns, compiled using rates of violent and property crime, compiled by Safewise.

The town of Lewisboro in Northern Westchester, which has a population of 12,823, had no reported instances of violent or property crime in 2019, and placed first nationwide.

In all 10 communities on average, .13 people per 1000 people are victims of violent crime, compared to the national average of 3.7 people per 1000.

Also in Westchester County, the village of Sleepy Hollow in Mount Pleasant ranked achieved third place on Safewise's list. No violent crimes were reported in 2019, and the village of 10,267 had a property crime rate of .1 per 1000 people.

In sixth place was the town of Kirkland in Oneida County, which also had no reported violent crimes in 2019 and a property crime rate of .73 per 1000 people. The town is home to 8,355 individuals.

The town of Highlands in Orange County ranked in ninth place on the list, with a crime rate of .12 per 1000 people and a property crime rate of .48 per 1000. The total population of the community is 8,328.

In 10th place was the town of Elmira in Chemung County, which is home to 5,665. Both the town's crime and property rate per 1000 was .18.

The full list of safest towns in America is as follows:

1. Lewisboro Town in Westchester County (tied for first place)

1.. Luzerne Township in Pennsylvania (tied for first place)

3. Village of Sleepy Hollow in Westchester County

4. The Township of New Hanover in New Jersey

5. The town of Wayland in Massachusetts

6. The town of Kirkland in Orange County

7. The Township of Russel in Ohio

8. The town of Matawan in New Jersey

9. The town of Highlands in Orange County

10. The town of Elmira in Chemung County

