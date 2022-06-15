Contact Us
Breaking News: Two Women Shot In Night Of Violence In Area
News

Newburgh Man Charged With Hate Crime Following Road Rage Incident

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
William J. Ryan
William J. Ryan Photo Credit: Town of Newburgh Police

A Hudson Valley man was charged with menacing as a hate crime stemming from a road rage incident.

Orange County resident William J. Ryan, age 60, of the town of Newburgh, was arrested on Tuesday, June 14, for the incident that took place on Saturday, June 11.

According to Newburgh Police Chief Anthony Geraci, Ryan was charged after allegedly getting into a  fight with a Black Newburgh resident who he threatened with a knife while making 'derogatory ethnic slurs."

Ryan was charged with menacing as a hate crime and is being held until arraignment.

“There is no place for hate in our community," Geraci said. "Mr. Ryan will be held accountable for his criminal actions and deplorable speech. His racist threats were not only harmful to the victim in this case, but echoes deep within our city.”

