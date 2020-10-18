Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
Return to your home site

Menu

North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Nearby Towns

  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY State Unveils Framework For Distribution When Vaccine Becomes Available
News

New Poké Restaurant Opens In Area

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
A build-your-own bowl from First Capital Poke Bar.
A build-your-own bowl from First Capital Poke Bar. Photo Credit: Brandy Walter on Facebook

A new restaurant serving Poké, marinated raw fish served over a bed of rice, with seaweed or fresh vegetables, has opened its doors to area diners.

"Yum...I went in and order and left in less than 10 minutes...fresh and healthy!" said Brandy Walters on Facebook of the establishment located in Ulster County.

First Capital Poké Bar on 310 Wall Street in Kingston, which opened officially on Sunday, Oct. 10, has four signature Poké bowls on their menu, and also allows customers to build their own bowls from a list of fish, vegetables, sauces, toppings, garnishes and condiments.

"Poké is a traditional Hawaiian dish made of fresh fish, limu (seaweed), inamona or kukui nut (candlenut) and sea salt" reads a description of Poké from the restaurant's website. "From its original form, Poké has evolved into a local 'must have' at every social event, celebration or gathering.

"Poké, once thought of like a pupu or appetizer, is now commonly eaten as a meal in the form of a Poké bowl — fresh poké on a bed of hot steamed rice or on a fresh crisp salad. 

"Our seafood products are sourced from responsible producers and vendors that have the highest standards in assuring your seafood will be safe and wholesome."

The restaurant's pre-designed bowls include the "Million Dollar Bowl," which consists of:

  • white rice, 
  • shrimp tempura, 
  • snow crab, 
  • kewpie spicy, 
  • eel sauce, 
  • avocado, 
  • shredded egg, 
  • masago, 
  • sesame seeds, shredded nori.

The "Bugolgi Bowl" consists of:

  • wagyu beef, 
  • brown rice, 
  • Korean spicy, carrots, corn, kimchee, broccoli, truffle soy, bugolgi sauce, crispy onions, gochujang and sweet potato strings. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Orange Daily Voice!

Serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.