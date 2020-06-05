Man Wanted For Shooting Death Of Rockland Man Behind Bars After Leaving Area

A suspect wanted for the shooting death of another man has been brought back to the area after leaving the state and charged with the crime.

Rockland County officials said Jason Jabouin, 33, of Haverstraw, was arraigned on murder charges on Wednesday, June 3, for the shooting death of Ryan Franklin in the Village of Nyack.

The incident took place around 10 a.m., Friday, May 22, in the area of South Midland Avenue, south of Depew Avenue, in Nyack, according to Orangetown Police.

When police arrived on the scene they found the victim, Franklin, 30, of West Haverstraw, with apparent gunshot injuries.

Jabouin left the area and escaped to Hartford County, Maryland following the crime, said Rockland DA story. District Attorney Tom Walsh and Orangetown Police Chief Donald Butterworth.

He was transported back to Orangetown on Wednesday, June 3, after waiving extradition, officials said.

Jabouin was arraigned virtually in the Orangetown Justice Court and remanded to the Rockland County Jail without bail.

He was charged with:

Second-degree murder,

First-degree robbery

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Following the arrangement, Nyack Mayor Don Hammond said: “We want to thank Chief Butterworth and the Orangetown Police Department for their efforts to keep our village safe."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.