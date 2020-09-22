Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Nabbed For Stabbing In Area

Christina Coulter
An area man accrued multiple felonies after stabbing another man in the stomach, according to police. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Police in Ulster County responded to the intersection of Foxhall and Flatbush Avenues in Kingston after a 911 caller reported a possible assault and stabbing on Monday, Sept. 21 at approximately 6 p.m. 

Shortly after locating and administering first aid to a 39-year-old man bleeding from an apparent stab wound to the stomach, officers assisted by a K-9 unit located 30-year-old suspect Christopher D. Torres of Kingston.

Torres was charged with the felonies of first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as well as the misdemeanor of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. 

Torres is being held at Kingston Police Department awaiting his arraignment, while his victim has been transported to Vassar Hospital in Poughkeepsie

