Man Nabbed For Stabbing In Area

An area man accrued multiple felonies after stabbing another man in the stomach, according to police.

Police in Ulster County responded to the intersection of Foxhall and Flatbush Avenues in Kingston after a 911 caller reported a possible assault and stabbing on Monday, Sept. 21 at approximately 6 p.m.

Shortly after locating and administering first aid to a 39-year-old man bleeding from an apparent stab wound to the stomach, officers assisted by a K-9 unit located 30-year-old suspect Christopher D. Torres of Kingston.

Torres was charged with the felonies of first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as well as the misdemeanor of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Torres is being held at Kingston Police Department awaiting his arraignment, while his victim has been transported to Vassar Hospital in Poughkeepsie

