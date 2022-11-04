Contact Us
Man Indicted For Fatal Stabbing Of Senior Citizen In Town Of Wallkill Road Rage Incident

Kathy Reakes
A Hudson Valley man has been indicted for manslaughter in the stabbing death of another man during an alleged road rage accident.
A Hudson Valley grand jury has indicted a 22-year-old man for manslaughter in connection with a stabbing death during a road rage incident.

Orange County resident Horace Duke, of Wallkill, was indicted on Thursday, Nov. 3 for manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon for the Sunday, Oct. 30 incident, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

Duke was remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail, $500,000 bond, or $750,00 partially secured bond. 

It is alleged that Duke was involved in a motor vehicle accident with Joel Laddy, age 74, of the town of Wallkill, which escalated into a verbal argument in the vicinity of exit 119 of Route 17 in the town of Wallkill, said the DA's Office.

Hoovler said during the course of the argument, Duke stabbed the victim once in the chest with a kitchen knife, puncturing the victim’s heart and causing his death.

An investigation conducted by the Town of Wallkill Police Department, New York State Police, and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office resulted in Duke’s arrest. 

“Violence is never the solution to petty disputes or arguments,” said Hoovler. “The senseless loss of life in this case, which is as tragic as it is preventable, highlights the danger posed by road rage."

