Man Admits To Daytime Break-In At Single-Family Town Of Newburgh Home

A Hudson Valley man faces up to 16 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to attempted burglary in connection with the daytime break-in at an area home.

Jorge Martinez, age 60, of Newburgh, pled guilty on Thursday, March 17 in Orange County Court.

On Monday, Dec.16, 2019, a homeowner returned to the home that he owned and lived in with his wife and daughter, Orange County District Attorney Dave Hoovler said.

Upon entering, he found their property was strewn throughout the house and discovered that numerous items, including a laptop, a GPS watch, and money belonging to his daughter were missing, said the DA's Office.

The homeowner reviewed security camera video from inside and outside his home which showed Martinez brazenly breaking the door in order to enter, court documents show.

The video also showed Martinez entering various rooms in the house, taking the missing property, and fleeing.

While committing the crime, Martinez covered his hands with his jacket and with gloves in an effort to prevent his DNA and fingerprints from being left at the scene of the crime, the DA's Office said.

Detectives with the Town of Newburgh Police Department tracked the vehicle Martinez drove to the home and, through further investigation, identified him as the suspect, the DA's Office said.

The items stolen were never recovered.

“Having a stranger violate the sanctity of one’s home is every resident’s worst nightmare,” said Hoovler. “

