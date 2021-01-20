Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
News

COVID-19: Popular Area Restaurants Close Temporarily After Employees Test Positive

Zak Failla
Miss Lucy's in Saugerties. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Annarella Ristorante on Malden Turnpike Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pair of popular Hudson Valley eateries will be temporarily shuttering their doors following confirmed cases of COVID-19 in employees.

The owners of Miss Lucy’s on Partition Street in Saugerties issued an alert this week to patrons advising that there was a positive case in a staff member, prompting them to shut their doors off for the time being.

The whole staff is being tested, the owners said, and they will be deep cleaning and sanitizing the entire restaurant.

“We contacted the necessary local health agencies and will reopen once given clearance,” they said. “As always during this time, stay safe, wear a mask, and we look forward to you dining again with us soon.”

Another Saugerties restaurant, Annarella Ristorante, on Malden Turnpike, also announced this week that it would be temporarily closed due to one positive test. When the restaurant reopens employees will be taking patron’s temperatures with a “no touch” thermometer as an extra precaution.

The manager at Annarella said that the restaurant will remain closed until everyone is tested and the results all come back necessary.

“We were advised it’s not mandatory to shut down because this is an isolated incident, but we took the incident to do so,” they said. “We would rather be safe than sorry, and of course you feel the same because it’s important for all of us to be protected.” 

