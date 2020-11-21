COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increase In Positivity Rate; Latest Totals By County

The Hudson Valley has seen a new increase in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.34 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.49 percent.

Within the focus areas, 42,316 test results were reported Friday, Nov. 20, yielding 1,839 positives.

In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas,165,591 test results were reported, yielding 4,133 positives.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley:

Wednesday, Nov. 18: 3.9 percent

Thursday, Nov. 19: 3.4 percent

Friday, Nov. 20: 3.7 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases in the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

Westchester, 405

Rockland, 160

Orange, 122

Dutchess, 76

Putnam, 48

Ulster, 35

Sullivan, 21

There were 34 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, with four in the Hudson Valley (one each in Westchester, Rockland, Dutchess, and Ulster counties) -- bringing the total to 26,326 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Friday:

Patient Hospitalization - 2,443 (+95)

Patients Newly Admitted - 381

Hospital Counties - 50

Number ICU - 467 (+22)

Number ICU with Intubation - 212 (+7)

Total Discharges - 83,031 (+265)

Deaths - 34

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.