COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Orange County Cases By Town

Orange County is seeing another surge in new COVID-19 cases as the positive infection rate for the virus continues to climb throughout the Hudson Valley.

The state Department of Health announced that there were 101 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours in Orange County, after seeing single and double-digit daily rises in new cases over the summer and earlier in the fall.

There have now been 15,345 COVID-19 confirmed positives reported in Orange County out of more than 365,000 tests. The overall 5.8 positive infection rate has steadily been rising as the temperature continues to drop.

Two new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the county as the virus-related death toll rose to 514.

The daily infection rate in Orange County over the previous five recorded days, according to the state Department of Health:

Thursday, Nov. 12: 2,746 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 107 (3.9 percent) testing positive;

Friday, Nov. 13: 3,036 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 121 (4.0 percent) testing positive;

Saturday, Nov. 14: 1,531 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 93 (6.1 percent) testing positive;

Sunday, Nov. 14: 1,754 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 58 (3.3 percent) testing positive;

Monday, Nov. 15: 2,148 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 10` (4.7 percent) testing positive.

The seven-day rolling infection rate in Orange County rose from 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent, while the 14-day average rose from 3.3 percent to 3.7 percent in the past five days.

A breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Orange County as of Wednesday, Nov. 18:

City of Newburgh: 2,030;

Palm Tree: 1,645;

City of Middletown: 1,512;

New Windsor: 1,262

Wallkill: 1,189;

Newburgh: 1,076;

Montgomery: 844;

Warwick: 812;

Monroe: 782;

Goshen: 607;

Blooming Grove: 482;

Chester: 449;

Woodbury: 403;

Highlands: 391;

Wawayanda: 281;

Mount Hope: 241;

Cornwall: 236;

City of Port Jervis: 205;

Hamptonburgh: 208;

Crawford: 143;

Deerpark: 126;

Minisink: 102;

Greenville: 95;

Tuxedo: 94.

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 16,876,843 New Yorkers tested for the virus, with 563,690 testing positive. The Department of Health has confirmed 26,159 COVID-19 fatalities.

“If we stay New York Tough and don't fall subject to COVID fatigue and we stay smart through the holidays, through Thanksgiving, through Christmas, through Hanukkah, we'll keep it under control," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo previously said.

“New Yorkers just have to continue to take it seriously. I know it has been a long time, but these next weeks are going to be key and we really need people to buckle down to fend off the tide."

