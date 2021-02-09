COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Orange County Cases By Community

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Orange County dropped by more than 400 over the weekend as the region continues to recover from the January surge of new infections.

Health officials in Orange County are now monitoring 1,595 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, Feb 9, down from 2,049 on Friday. Five new deaths brought the total to 690 since the pandemic began last year.

The state Health Department was reporting 135 new cases in the past 24 hours.

There have now been 33,599 COVID-19 confirmed positive cases reported in Orange County out of more than 500,000 tests administered, according to the Department of Health.

There are currently 127 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Orange County, down from 130 with three cases under investigation for possible infections.

The overall positive infection rate in Orange County rose slightly from 6.6 percent to 6.7 percent, still among the highest in the Hudson Valley.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Orange County as of Feb. 9:

City of Newburgh: 176;

New Windsor: 175;

City of Middletown: 163;

Newburgh: 161;

Montgomery: 116;

Warwick: 108;

Wallkill: 98;

Monroe: 95;

Blooming Grove: 73;

Chester: 52;

Highlands: 42;

Palm Tree: 42;

Goshen: 41;

City of Port Jervis: 39;

Wawayanda: 34;

Woodbury: 33;

Crawford: 30;

Cornwall: 29;

Minisink: 26;

Deerpark: 19;

Mount Hope: 19;

Hamptonburgh: 13;

Greenville: 11.

There were 153,648 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Monday, Feb. 8, resulting in a total of 7,866 confirmed infections.

The average seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 4.38 percent this week, the lowest number since Dec. 1 last year. There are currently 7,875 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus and there were 138 new virus-related deaths reported on Monday.

Statewide, a total of 1,479,220 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 33.69 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 36,339 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

