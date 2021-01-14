COVID-19: Alert Issued For Exposure At Orange County DMW

Orange County residents are being warned of possible COVID-19 exposure at the county's Department of Motor Vehicles.

The Orange County Department of Health is advising residents that if they worked at or visited the Orange County Department of Motor Vehicles at 12 King St., in Middletown from Friday, Jan. 1 through Friday, Jan. 8, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The department has been closed but is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, Jan. 14.

Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman recommends that if you think you were at the Middletown DMV during that time frame, to watch for symptoms of COVID-19, which may include but are not limited to: fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

Should you feel ill, contact your healthcare provider first. Do not go directly to the doctor’s office, an emergency room, or other healthcare facilities before calling.

"These simple steps will help prevent the spread of the virus and protect you and your loved ones," she said.

For information about COVID-19 go to the Orange County website at www.orangecountygov.com or call the Orange County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 845-291-2330.

