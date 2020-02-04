Car Bursts Into Flames At Area Shopping Center, Damages One Business

A car fire next at a Rockland County shopping center destroyed the vehicle and caused damage to a business.

The fire took place around 7:30 a.m., Thursday, April 2, at 53 Bardonia Road in Bardonia, said Clarkstown Police Officer Norman Peters.

As units responded to the fire they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the vehicle. The Nanuet Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

The vehicle was parked next to Cleanique Cleaners that did sustain a minor smoke condition but did not receive any fire damage, Peters said.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Additional units from Nanuet Community Ambulance Corp, Rockland Paramedics, and the Clarkstown Fire Inspectors were all on scene.

