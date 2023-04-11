$9M Pavement Project Begins On I-87 In Orange, Ulster Counties

The New York State Thruway Authority has announced the start of a $9.7 million pavement improvement project on the New York State Thruway (I-87) spanning Orange and Ulster counties.

The work will cover nearly eight miles between interchange 17 in Orange County in the city of Newburgh to Ulster County in the town of Plattekill.

“This project will help ensure a smoother ride for the tens of thousands of motorists who travel this section of Thruway each day,” Thruway Authority Interim Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said. “It is part of our ongoing commitment to improve the driving experience for all who use our 570-mile system.”

The project will begin with full-depth pavement repairs, meaning crews will remove and replace the most deteriorated portions on the nearly eight-mile stretch of roadway.

The repairs will improve the new roadway’s structural integrity over approximately 22 total lane miles. Crews will also address less stressed areas of the roadway by grinding down the asphalt and filling in any ruts to level off the roadway surface. The installation of the asphalt overlay is the last step in providing a smoother riding surface, the authority said.

Safety improvements will include new guide rail, additional reflective line striping, and upgrades to acceleration and decelerations lanes at Interchange 17.

The majority of repairs and paving operations will occur overnight to reduce impacts on motorists. All work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Motorists may encounter lane closures on the highway along with traffic shifts and stoppages while construction is underway.

Motorists are urged to be alert and follow the posted work zone speed limits and are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

For up-to-date travel information, motorists are encouraged to download its mobile app which is available to download for free on iPhone and Android devices.

The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic and navigation assistance while on the go.

