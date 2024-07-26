Newburgh Man Nabbed With Loaded Gun Following Chase, Police Say

The incident occurred in Orange County on Wednesday, July 24, around 11 p.m. in the area of Third Street and City Terrace in the city of Newburgh.

According to Newburgh Chief of Staff Mike Neppl, detectives from the department's Non-Fatal Shooting Task Force were patrolling the area, which has experienced a rash of narcotics complaints and shooting incidents.

Detectives spotted Ziquan Jenkins, age unknown, of Newburgh, Neppl said. Jenkins had an active warrant related to a previous felony firearms case and a previous felony robbery case, also involving a firearm.

Two officers approached Jenkins, who immediately fled on foot, and the officers gave chase and nabbed Jenkins quickly, Neppl said.

Neppl said at the time of arrest, Jenkins had a loaded 9mm semi-automatic ghost gun firearm, as well as narcotics.

Jenkins will be charged with felony weapons possession and narcotics offenses.

