Newburgh Man Headed To Prison For Abusing Girlfriend

Orange County residents Carlos Flores-Banegas, age 31, of Newburgh, and Kevin Salaman, age 34, of Mount Hope, were sentenced in Orange County Court on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Flores-Banegas was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to aggravated family offense and attempted burglary, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

Salaman was sentenced to one-and-a-half to three years in prison following his guilty plea to criminal contempt.

As alleged in documents filed and statements made in court, in Dec. 2022. Flores-Banegas entered the home of a former intimate partner in violation of an order of protection.

The victim was able to run out of the apartment and lock the Flores-Banegas inside. However, he was able to flee before the police arrived.

In January, he returned to the same apartment, knocked on the window, and engaged in an argument with the victim. He then lifted open the window and pried metal bars open enough to enter into the apartment. Inside, he grabbed the victim by her hair, punched her in the face, and broke her cell phone. He fled again and was not arrested until May.

As alleged in documents filed and statements made in court, in January in the town of Mount Hope, Salaman engaged in a verbal argument with his girlfriend in violation of an order of protection.

As the argument escalated, Salaman threw boxes and a TV remote at the victim while she was holding their infant child. He also made threats to the victim regarding her family. Salaman also fled before the police arrived.

He was later taken into custody.

“Home is the one place where everyone deserves to feel safe,” said Hoovler. “I commend the bravery of the survivors in these cases who came forward and were heard.

