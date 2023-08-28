New Windsor Police Officer Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Crash

The Orange County crash took place in New Windsor on Litte Britain Road around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27.

New Windsor Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Little Britain Road in the area of Executive Drive, said New Windsor Police Chief Daniel Valeri.

While the crash was being investigated, Police Officer Maria Schettini was directing traffic around the crash site when she was struck by a passing vehicle, Valeri said.

The vehicle fled the scene and was stopped by officers over a mile away.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Claudia A. Rudin, age 74, of New Windsor, police said said.

Schettini was transported by New Windsor Emergency Medical Services Ambulance to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh for treatment.

She was admitted to the hospital and remains in stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation.

New Windsor Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Detective Moore of the Town of New Windsor Police Department at 845-565-7000.

