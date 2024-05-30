Rain Fog/Mist 54°

SHARE

New Windsor Student Advances To National Spelling Bee Finals

A young Hudson Valley student could soon be a national champion.

Orange County resident YY Liang, age 12, of New Windsor.

Orange County resident YY Liang, age 12, of New Windsor.

 Photo Credit: Scripps National Spelling Bee
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

Orange County resident YY Liang, age 12, of New Windsor, is one of eight kids who made it through five rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals, advancing to the Thursday, May 30 finals, which will be shown live on iON television at 8 p.m.

Four of the Elite 8 are from California and Texas (two from each state), and the others are from California, Colorado, North Carolina, and Florida.

Liange is a nationally-ranked junior tennis player who enjoys video games and has a talent for drawing.

A seventh-grader, Liang correctly answered the following words in advancing to the finals:

  • luftmensch  luftmensch
  • What is a portico? A covered walkway typically at the entrance of a building
  • prima facie  prima facie
  • palberry  palberry
  • What is a keystone? The wedge-shaped piece at the crown of an arch
  • sauteur  sauteur
  • What is a fjord? A deep inlet of the sea between high cliffs
  • pinguin  pinguin

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice North Orange and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE