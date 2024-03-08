Middletown Serial Thief Headed To Prison For Multiple Crimes

Orange County resident David Mead, age 32, of Middletown, was sentenced on Tuesday, March 5 to three to six years in prison in connection with previous guilty pleas to burglary and criminal possession of stolen property.

According to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, after Mead pled guilty in Nov. 2023 he was re-arrested three times while he was pending sentence.

Mead admitted that he had violated the conditions of his plea and was subject to the enhanced sentence imposed.

As alleged in documents filed and statements made in court, in the early morning hours on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, Mead broke a window at a bar in the Village of Montgomery and entered in search of money. Later that same day, Mead broke into a vehicle in the Town of Wawayanda and stole credit cards that he later attempted to use. Two days later, in the Town of New Windsor, Mead broke into another vehicle and stole tools. A day after that, Mead broke into another car in the Town of Newburgh and stole a gym bag.

When Mead was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, members of the Town of Newburgh Police Department recovered from Mead’s vehicle property he stole from the incident in New Windsor, the DA's Office said.

“Break-ins can not only result in costly damage or loss of property but constitute an inexcusable invasion of privacy,” said District Attorney David M. Hoovler. “It required the cooperative involvement of all of the police agencies in this case to ensure that the defendant was held to account for his string of crimes across Orange County."

