School On Lockdown In Middletown: 2 Hospitalized, Police On Scene, Officials Say

Police in the Hudson Valley have locked down a school after two people were injured and are hospitalized.

The area of the ongoing incident. 

The incident occurred in Orange County around 8 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Monhagen Middle School in Middletown.

Middletown Police said the scene is still active and law enforcement is maintaining security and investigating the incident. 

There are two injuries and they are being treated at the hospital, police said.

 More information will follow when it becomes available, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

