Breaking News: Topsy-Turvy Weather Pattern Will Bring Big Shifts In Temperatures: Here's What To Expect
Winning $50K Powerball Ticket Sold In Newburgh

Zak Failla
Balmville Quick Stop on Route 9W in Newburgh Balmville Quick Stop on Route 9W in Newburgh
Balmville Quick Stop on Route 9W in Newburgh Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Orange County. A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Orange County.
A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Orange County. Photo Credit: Pixabay/NikolayFrolochkin

A New York Lottery player in the Hudson Valley may be in possession of a valuable winning Powerball ticket worth five figures without knowing it.

The New York Lottery announced that one of two prize-winning $50,000 third-place Powerball tickets for the Wednesday, May 18 drawing was sold in Orange County at the Balmville Quick Stop on Route 9W in Newburgh.

The other third prize-winning $50,000 ticket was sold at a store in Manhattan.

The winning numbers of the latest drawing were 40-41-58-64-65 with a Powerball number of 17.

To win the third prize, the ticket buyer had to correctly pick four numbers plus the Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot will now rise to approximately $117 million for the next drawing on Saturday, May 21.

New York Lottery was also reporting 22 fourth-place winners, who claimed a $100 prize for matching four numbers, and 36 fifth-place winners who also won $100 for matching three numbers and the Powerball.

Other prizes:

  • Sixth place (matching three numbers): 953 winners for $7 each;
  • Seventh place (matching two numbers and the Powerball): 805 winners for $7 each;
  • Eighth place (one matching number and the Powerball): 6,694 winners for $4 each;
  • Ninth place: (just the Powerball): 18,633 winners for $4 each.

Winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of 1 to 69. The red Power Ball is then drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Winners have up to a year to claim their prize.

Winners have up to a year to claim their prize.