Powerball Ticket Worth $50,000 Sold At Smokes 4 Less In Newburgh

A stop at a favorite lottery ticket-buying establishment led to a lucky person winning $50,000 in the Saturday, March 11 Powerball game.

The third-prize-winning ticket was sold in Orange County at the Smokes 4 Less store in Newburgh, said New York Lottery officials.

The winning numbers for Saturday's game were 11-20-33-43-58 and the Powerball of 24.

The third-prize ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball, officials said.

No one won the top prize which raises the pot to $53 million for the Monday, March 13 game.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

