Popular Restaurant Known For Steak, Seafood Closes

A popular eatery known for its steak, seafood, and German offerings will close permanently at the end of November after 14 years in operation.

The Ulster County eatery, White Wolf, is located on Route 209 in Nanapoch.

"It is with a heavy heart that we must officially announce that an end of an era is here -- the building has been sold and White Wold sadly will not be relocating," wrote owners Dawn and Tommy O'Hara in a Facebook post on Monday, Nov. 2. "Tommy and I thank all the staff, past and present, and all of you who have given your unwavering support and for embracing two Long Islanders, forged friendships with us and have made us feel like family. For all those things and more, we are forever grateful and cherish our time here."

Food offerings at White Wolf, located on US-209, range from classic pub food to prime rib steaks, pastas, and chicken saltimbocca.

The eatery will be open on Thanksgiving, and it will close its doors to diners permanently on Sunday, Nov. 29.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.