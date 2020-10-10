Here Are Top 10 Hotspots For Fall Foliage In Orange County

The Orange County Tourism Department has compiled a list of the Top 10 spots to check out fall foliage this season.
“You need to get here! So, grab your sweater and discover why fall is the most beautiful time of the year in the Hudson Valley,” said Orange County Tourism Director Amanda Dana. “As the leaves change, the rolling hills and mountains of our region transform into a tapestry of vibrant colors.
"The eye-popping change begins in mid-September, building to a riot of red, orange, copper, and gold throughout October. With scenic vistas and hundreds of miles of trails, take in the spectacular views by foot, bike, or car.
"And, don’t forget to pick up an apple-cider donut before the day is done!”
- Hawk's Nest Drive on Route 97 in Sparrowbush, which winds around the Delaware river and through Port Jervis and Hancock
- Schunemunk Mountain State Park at 339 Otterkill Road in New Windsor, which includes 25 miles of trails and features the county's highest peak
- Seven Lakes Drive, Tiorati Circle on Route 6 in Bear Mountain, which runs from Harriman State Park to Bear Mountain
- Storm King State Park on Route 9W South of Cornwall, where the attempted development of Storm King Mountain spurred on the country's ecological movement, offers beautiful views of the Catskill Mountains and the Hudson Valley
- Storm King Arts Center on 1 Museum Road in New Windsor, the world's largest outdoor sculpture park, also hosts a variety trees with vibrant fall colors
- West Point on 2107 New South Post Road in West Point, according to the tourism department, has a slew of gorgeous fall views along the Hudson River
- Fort Montgomery on 690 Route 9W in Montgomery, the ruins of a revolutionary war fort, are situated on a cliff that gives way to a sprawl of fall foliage
- Winding Hills Park on 1847 Route 17K in Montgomery, offers a trail lined with trees around a 40-acre lake
- Heritage Trail, which spans through Goshen, Chester and Monroe is a 10-foot wide, 14 mile scenic hike along a converted rail bed from the Erie Railroad, and winds through a wildlife sanctuary, historic landmarks, streams and meadows
- Kowawese Unique Area at Plum Point on Route 9W in New Windsor boasts views of the Hudson gorge, and has a 2000-foot stretch of beach along the Hudson River
