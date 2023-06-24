Casting Call: Hit HBO Show Searching For Actors In Orange County Area

Grant Wilfley Casting is searching for twin babies to portray a 6-month-old daughter for scenes in “Pretty Little Liars,” according to the casting call.

GWC is looking for talent in the Orange County area, and this is where scenes are scheduled to be shot on Wednesday, July 12.

In addition, actors (and their parents) should be prepared for two travel days into Manhattan on Tuesday, July 11 and Thursday, July 13. The production will provide transportation.

Those applying should note their children’s ages – the agency is looking to cast six- and seven-month-olds for the role – and minors must have a New York State child performer work permit and trust account.

Actors can be either union or non-union, though any union performer is subject to what the listing calls a “Preference of Employment” provision.

Pay for the project is $350 for eight hours of work.

Anyone interested can find more information on how to apply here.

