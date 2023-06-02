New Windsor Woman Airlifted To Hospital After Crash Between Car, Tractor-Trailer

The crash took place in Orange County around 11:15 a.m., Thursday, June 1 in the town of Newburgh.

According to Lt, Peter Talarico, of the town of Newburgh Police, officers on the scene found an accident involving a 2008 Infinity and a 2002 tractor-trailer.

Preliminary investigations show the tractor-trailer, driven by a 42-year-old Sullivan County man from Wurtsboro, was traveling southbound on Route 300. The 2008 Infinity, driven by a 62-year-old New Windsor woman, was traveling westbound on Route 52.

The investigation found the accident happened when the Infinity passed a red light, said Talarico.

The operator of the Infinity, who was the sole occupant in the vehicle, was transported to Westchester Medical Center via helicopter for her injuries, he added.

At the scene, Newburgh Police were assisted by:

Winona Lake Fire Department,

Orange Lake Fire Department

TONVAC

MEDEVAC

New York State Police

The investigation is continuing and the police ask anyone who may have witnessed the accident, if you haven’t already talked to the police, reach out to the Detective Division at 845-564-1100.

