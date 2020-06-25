Popular Seafood Chain Closes Restaurant In Hudson Valley

Fans of a popular spot for seafood will be sad to learn that the restaurant has closed its door permanently.

The restaurant, Bonefish Grill, located at 2185 South Road (Route 9), in the Town of Poughkeepsie served its final meals on Tuesday, June 23.

Elizabeth Watts, director of media and community relations for parent company Bloomin' Brands, confirmed the restaurant's demise and said "closing a restaurant is never easy."

"The decision was based solely on business circumstances and has no reflection on the employees or the management team, Watts added.

All employees will receive severance.

Watts did not say if the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) had an effect on the company's decision to close the restaurant.

The closing comes just as the county entered Phase 3, which allows restaurants to reopen their dining rooms to 50 percent capacity after months of takeout only.

"We appreciate the community’s support over the past 15 years," she said.

Bonefish Grill is the second restaurant permanently shut its doors on Route 9 in the Town of Poughkeepsie. Last week, Table Talk Diner closed after 10 years of operation.

