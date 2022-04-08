Grand Opening Set For Brand-New Jersey Mike's Subs Location In Middletown

Jersey Mike's Subs announced plans for the grand opening of its new sandwich shop in the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the restaurant chain will open a location in Orange County at 444 Route 211 East in Middletown, representatives announced.

The grand opening will include a fundraiser through Sunday, Aug. 14, to support Hudson Valley Light It Up Blue For Autism, according to the announcement.

Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon prior to the opening can make a minimum $3 donation in exchange for a regular sub.

“I am so very excited to be the general manager of our new location in Middletown, N.Y.,” Clarissa King said in the announcement. “I have worked for the brand for close to five years and am delighted to bring a new team to a new community to make new relationships.”

The restaurant’s hours of operation are set for 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

