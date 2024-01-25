Armed Robbery: Correction Officer, Man Break Into Newburgh Home, Feds Say

Mount Vernon residents Recaldo Fray and Kaheem Palmer, both age 31, have been charged in connection with an Orange County armed robbery that happened in Newburgh in early December 2023, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

According to federal officials, on Monday, Dec. 4, Palmer and Fray, a correction officer at Westchester County Jail in Valhalla, forced their way into a residence in Newburgh and restrained the two victims inside.

They then stole various items, including a large quantity of marijuana and around $4,500 in cash, at gunpoint, officials added.

A little more than a week later, Fray returned to the same residence on Saturday, Dec. 16 to threaten and intimidate one of the victims, according to officials.

Fray was later arrested and presented in court on Tuesday, Jan. 16, and was denied bail. He has been detained since then.

As for Palmer, he was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 23, and also denied bail.

Both men were charged with:

One count of Hobbs Act robbery, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison;

One count of use, carrying, and possession of a firearm which was brandished in furtherance of a crime of violence, which carries a minimum sentence of seven years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Additionally, Fray was also charged with one count of tampering with a witness or victim and attempting to do the same, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Officials condemned Fray's alleged actions as not in line with his duty as a correction officer.

"Fray allegedly betrayed his sworn duty to uphold the law, and he will now experience the justice system not as a partner, but as an accused violent offender," said US Attorney Damian Williams.

Westchester County Department of Correction Commissioner Joseph Spano also commented, saying, "It’s both disgraceful and upsetting when one of our correction officers betrays their oath to serve and protect as sworn peace officers. Moreover, the alleged actions of this individual tarnishes the reputation of all honest and dedicated correction officers."

