2 Women Nabbed For Pointing BB Gun At 2 Men In Newburgh, Police Say

The incident took place in Orange County in Newburgh around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at the Newburgh Inn, the old Hudson Valley Hotel on Route 17K.

Lt. Peter Talarico, of the town of Newburgh Police, said police responded to the hotel and located the victims who told officers that the two women pointed a gun at them and then ran into a room.

An investigation showed the two women were still in the room but they would not come out when asked by police, Talarico said.

After failed negotiations to have the women exit the room, the department requested the Orange County Sheriff’s Department to assist,

Shortly after, the two women exited the room voluntarily and were taken into custody Talarico said. A further investigation led officers to find a pistol-style BB gun in the room.

Arrested in the incident were Jolisse Gonzalez, age 24, and Maria Santos-Arias, age 26, both from Bronx NY.

Both women were charged with menacing and Santos-Arias was additionally charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

They were released on an appearance ticket.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Orange and receive free news updates.