2 Winning Powerball Tickets Worth $50K Each Sold in Newburgh

The two purchased their tickets in Orange County at the Smokes 4 Less store in Newburgh for the Monday, Oct. 8 game, according to the New York Lottery.

The winning numbers were: 16, 34, 46, 55, 67, and a Powerball of 14.

No word yet on who the winners are.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

