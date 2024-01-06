Pair Of New Windsor Drug Dealers Behind Bars Following 10-Month Investigation, DA Says

Orange County residents Steven Gordon, age 58, and John Maines, age 66, both of New Windsor, were held on various weapons and drug charges following a warrant search of a home.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler and Town of New Windsor Police Chief Daniel Valeri said both men were the focus of a 10-month investigation into narcotics trafficking throughout the town of New Windsor and surrounding areas.

New Windsor Police investigated in collaboration with the:

Orange County District Attorney’s Office

New York State Police Violent Gang, and Narcotics Enforcement Team

Town of Newburgh Police Department

Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force.

During the search warrant execution, officers recovered two loaded handguns, an assault-style rifle, as well as quantities of crack cocaine and fentanyl, officials said.

Also recovered were scales and packaging materials used to prepare narcotics for sale, as well as nearly $20,000 in cash.

“Narcotics continue to be trafficked by high-level dealers in and around our community,” said Hoovler. “It takes the coordinated actions of various law enforcement agencies working together, such as was demonstrated in this case, to interrupt the drug trade."

