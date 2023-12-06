16-Month-Old Child Severely Burned In New Windsor

The incident took place in Orange County around 3 p.m., Monday, Dec. 4 in New Windsor.

According to Chief of New Windsor Police Daniel Valeri, the toddler was burned after pulling on the cord of a vegetable steamer that was on and it spilled onto his head, chest, and back.

The mother took the child to an urgent care center in Newburgh who immediately called for a helicopter to fly the child to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, the chief said.

The condition of the child was not known on Tuesday, Dec. 5, Valeri said.

Newburgh Police, who were called by the urgent care, reported the incident to New Windsor Police who are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

