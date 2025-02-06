Young Man Found Dead At New Rochelle Intersection: Police Pursuing Leads

The incident happened early Thursday, Feb. 6, around 6:15 a.m., when New Rochelle Police responded to the area of Charles Street and Washington Avenue for a report of an unresponsive person, New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne said.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive Hispanic man believed to be in his late teens or early 20s. They attempted to render aid before he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Westchester County Medical Examiner's Office has been notified and will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Meanwhile, detectives have launched an active investigation and identified several persons of interest, Coyne said. The department is now urging anyone with information to come forward.

Residents who may have seen anything suspicious or have relevant details are encouraged to call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300 or provide anonymous tips at 914-632-COPS.

The man's identity has not been released as police work to notify his family.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.