Work Nears Completion On 27-Story Apartment Tower In New Rochelle

The topping off of 33 Westchester Place in downtown New Rochelle, a tower that will contain 315 luxury apartments, was held on Monday, Aug. 19, according to developer Allstate Ventures.

Work on the 27-story tower originally began in May 2023. When it is completed, the development will have 110 studios, 161 one-bedroom units, and 44 two-bedroom units.

Each unit will boast built-in appliances, quartz counters, tiled walk-in showers, and custom closet shelving. Other amenities within the building will include a 2,000-square-foot co-working area; fitness rooms for yoga, cardio, and strength training; areas for movie screening, barbecuing, and other gatherings; and a rooftop lounge with views of Long Island Sound.

The tower serves as the final component of the three-building Westchester Place development, which will offer retail space, dining, and affordable apartments meant for artists. It was born out of a partnership with the city to help create an arts and cultural district in New Rochelle.

"These new developments enhance our downtown with a spectrum of housing options—from affordable and artist-centric to luxury—while also advancing business opportunities and enriching public art," said New Rochelle Mayor Yadira Ramos-Herbert, who added, "This milestone is a pivotal element in our overarching strategy of meeting the evolving needs of our city."

To help meet this goal, the development will feature permanent art installations and murals, rotating art displays by resident artists, and ongoing arts programming open to residents.

So far, the tower's superstructure and most of its "mechanical roughings" have been completed, according to Allstate Ventures Construction Manager Moshy Guttman, who added that the building is now water-sealed and crews have begun installing sheetrock.

The tower's units are expected to be leased to tenants beginning in Spring 2025, developers said.

