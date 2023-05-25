Work Begins On 27-Story Apartment Tower In Downtown New Rochelle

A groundbreaking for the tower, located at 33 Westchester Place in downtown New Rochelle, was held on Tuesday, May 23 by developer Allstate Ventures and city officials, including Mayor Noam Bramson.

The tower, which will contain 315 luxury apartments, will be the final component of the three-building Westchester Place development, which will offer retail space, dining, and affordable apartments meant for artists.

Allstate Ventures partnered with the city to create the development as part of the creation of an arts and cultural district in New Rochelle, according to an Allstate spokesperson.

The new tower, which is planned to be completed by the end of 2024, will feature 110 studios, 161 one-bedrooms, and 44 two-bedrooms in addition to amenities like fitness rooms, rooms designated for co-working from home, movie theater rooms, and a rooftop terrace.

New Rochelle city officials praised the development and the impact they expect it to have on the city.

"New Rochelle continues to make enormous strides in implementing our visionary plan for downtown development," Bramson said, adding, "The high-quality design of 33 Westchester Place will raise the bar once again for our city, and, in conjunction with Allstate Ventures' two adjoining projects, will have a dramatic positive impact on the street-level energy and appeal of our arts and cultural district."

New Rochelle City Council Member Ivar Hyden echoed this, adding that the development would "offer collaborative business and residential opportunities for all members of our community."

To help foster arts in the city, the development will feature permanent art installations and murals, rotating art displays by resident artists, and ongoing arts programming open to residents.

