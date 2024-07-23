Woman Stabs, Breaks Vase Over Roommate's Head In New Rochelle: Police

The incident happened late Saturday morning, July 20 in New Rochelle at an apartment building on the 400 block of Pelham Road.

According to Captain J. Collins Coyne of the New Rochelle Police Department, officers responded to a report of a man screaming for help.

Upon arrival, officers encountered the victim, a 71-year-old New Rochelle resident, who stated his roommate Kathleen Ganley had assaulted him, including stabbing him multiple times.

An investigation revealed that a physical dispute occurred between the two, and it is alleged Ganley broke a vase over the victim’s head, stabbed him multiple times, and prevented him from calling the police.

Ganley also sustained injuries from the altercation, and both were treated at a local hospital, Coyne said.

Ganley was subsequently arrested and charged as the aggressor in this incident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.