Woman Nabbed After Pouring Gas On Cafe, Lighting It On Fire In New Rochelle: Police

A 32-year-old woman faces arson charges after pouring gasoline on the walls of a cafe in Westchester and lighting a fire following a dispute with the business's staff, police announced.

<p>The incident happened at the Drake Cafe &amp; Bar in New Rochelle, police said.</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
The incident leading to the woman's arrest happened on Tuesday, Dec. 12 just after 12:45 a.m., when staff at the Drake Cafe & Bar at 1 Drake Ave. in New Rochelle reported an arson incident to New Rochelle Police, the department said.

According to authorities, the bar owner said an argument between staff and the suspect, 32-year-old Bronx resident Freissy Batista-Pereya, had happened earlier in the night. Batista-Pereya had then left the premises. 

Shortly after this, Batista-Pereya returned with a gas can and began pouring gas on the cafe's exterior walls as well as the entryway. She proceeded to light a fire before fleeing the scene, police said.

Luckily, the bar owner was able to quickly extinguish the flames. Responding officers were able to find Batista-Pereya while she was attempting to leave the area in an Uber and took her into custody with no incident. 

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, police said.

Batista-Pereya is now charged with: 

  • Second-degree arson;
  • First-degree reckless endangerment;
  • Third-degree criminal mischief. 

