Woman Found Dead, Boat Operator Still Missing After Niagara River Crash: Nysp

Troopers say Natalie Sansivero, 46, of Grand Island, was recovered from the water on Friday, July 25, about a mile from where the crash happened.

She was last seen aboard a 35-foot 2015 Scout Boat that collided in the river on Tuesday night, July 23, around 9:38 p.m., according to New York State Police.

State police said that the multi-agency effort to recover Jerome Williams' body is ongoing.

The Buffalo resident, 66, has not been located as of Sunday, July 27.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the case, with help from the New York State Park Police, Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Erie County Sheriff’s Office, and the US Coast Guard.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.