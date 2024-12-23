Woman Forcibly Removed From Car in Daytime New Rochelle Carjacking: Suspects At Large

The incident occurred in New Rochelle at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 on Bridge Street near the city's train station, New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne announced on Monday, Dec. 23.

According to Coyne, the victim, a New Rochelle resident, was waiting in her parked car for a friend when at least two suspects approached. The attackers forcefully pulled the woman from her car, stole the vehicle, and fled the scene.

The victim reported seeing one suspect wearing a bright-colored jacket but could not provide further details. Investigators are working to identify additional suspects, as the victim believes up to four people may have been involved.

New Rochelle Police are now probing whether the carjacking is linked to an earlier event that same day involving a stolen vehicle. In that case, the stolen car collided with two other vehicles before its occupants fled on foot.

"The New Rochelle Police Department urges residents to remain vigilant and take precautions to ensure their safety, especially when alone in vehicles. We recommend keeping doors locked, being aware of your surroundings, and reporting any suspicious activity immediately," the department said in a statement on Monday.

Anyone with information about the carjacking or the suspects is asked to contact the New Rochelle Police Department at 914-654-2300. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department’s confidential tip line at 914-632-COPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

