Witnesses Help Catch Trio Accused Of Robbing Clothing Store In New Rochelle: Police

The trio was arrested as the result of a robbery that happened on Friday, Dec. 8 just before 2:30 p.m. at Snipes Clothing in New Rochelle at 440 North Ave., New Rochelle Police announced on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

According to the department, the three suspects entered the store and began loading Nike clothing into a garbage bag. As the three men began running toward the store's exit, one of them pushed the store manager out of the way. They then ran south on North Avenue and onto Morris Street.

There, witnesses saw the ongoing chaos and were able to catch the license plate of the trio's car, police said.

With assistance from the Westchester County Police Real Time Crime Center, Yonkers Police, and Mount Vernon Police, New Rochelle detectives soon developed leads that led to the trio's arrest. They were identified as:

Mount Vernon resident Richard Bailey, age 32, who was charged with second-degree robbery;

Yonkers resident Charles Moye, age 39, who was charged with fourth-degree possession of stolen property;

Mount Vernon resident Curtis Thompson, age 40, who was also charged with fourth-degree possession of stolen property.

No injuries were reported as a result of the robbery.

