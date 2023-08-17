Victims Robbed At Gunpoint While Trying To Buy Gaming Console In New Rochelle: Thieves At Large

The incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 16 just before 10:45 p.m., when New Rochelle Police responded to an area near the intersection of Remington Place and Prince Street for a reported robbery.

According to Captain J. Collins Coyne, two men, ages 33 and 21, told arriving officers that they had driven to New Rochelle in order to purchase a Sony PlayStation 5 video game console that they had found for sale online.

When they arrived in the city, the suspects told them to meet at a different location than originally agreed upon. There, the two suspects entered the victim's car and then had them drive to two more locations, eventually ending up at the intersection of Remington and Prince where officers had responded.

At this location, the suspects took out handguns and took $300 from the driver before running toward Lincoln Avenue.

The suspects are described as Black men in their late teens to early twenties who were both wearing all-black clothing.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call the New Rochelle Police non-emergency line at 914-654-2300.

According to the department, anyone in an internet-based sale should use caution when meeting with the seller and do so in a safe location such as a police department lobby.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.