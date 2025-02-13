Overcast 45°

Vehicle Break-In Spree: Honda CRVs Targeted In New Rochelle, Police Say

Police are investigating a series of car break-ins early Wednesday morning, Feb. 12, that left multiple SUVs with broken windows and stolen airbags in Westchester.

Some of the break-ins happened on Drake Avenue near John Street in New Rochelle, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
The break-ins, which targeted Honda CRVs, occurred in New Rochelle on Wednesday around 6:30 a.m., according to New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne.

Four vehicles were reported to have been broken into, with all of them having their passenger door windows shattered and driver-side airbags stolen.

The break-ins were concentrated in the Drake Avenue area, with two incidents occurring near John Street, one farther south closer to Pelham Road, and another on Centre Avenue.

Coyne said there are currently no suspects. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

