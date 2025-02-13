Vehicle Break-In Spree: Honda CRVs Targeted In New Rochelle, Police Say

The break-ins, which targeted Honda CRVs, occurred in New Rochelle on Wednesday around 6:30 a.m., according to New Rochelle Police Captain J. Collins Coyne.

Four vehicles were reported to have been broken into, with all of them having their passenger door windows shattered and driver-side airbags stolen.

The break-ins were concentrated in the Drake Avenue area, with two incidents occurring near John Street, one farther south closer to Pelham Road, and another on Centre Avenue.

Coyne said there are currently no suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Rochelle and receive free news updates.