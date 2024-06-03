Update: Over $13K In Firearms Collected At Gun Buyback Event In New Rochelle

During the event, held on Saturday, June 1 at Shiloh Baptist Church in New Rochelle, a total of $13,750 in gift cards were given to residents who surrendered shotguns, handguns, and rifles, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced.

A total of 75 guns were collected, officials added.

"I am proud to kick off National Gun Violence Awareness Month by getting 75 firearms off our streets and out of potentially the wrong hands," said Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah, who added that the event would hopefully help reduce gun-involved incidents, including suicides.

