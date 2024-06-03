Partly Cloudy 81°

Update: Over $13K In Firearms Collected At Gun Buyback Event In New Rochelle

More than $13,750 was given to those who gave up their firearms during a gun buyback event held in Westchester to mark the beginning of National Gun Violence Awareness Month. 

The DA's Office released images of the firearms collected during the event.

 Photo Credit: Westchester County District Attorney's Office
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

During the event, held on Saturday, June 1 at Shiloh Baptist Church in New Rochelle, a total of $13,750 in gift cards were given to residents who surrendered shotguns, handguns, and rifles, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced.

A total of 75 guns were collected, officials added.

"I am proud to kick off National Gun Violence Awareness Month by getting 75 firearms off our streets and out of potentially the wrong hands," said Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah, who added that the event would hopefully help reduce gun-involved incidents, including suicides.

