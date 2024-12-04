Update: Fiery Tesla Crash Kills Parents In New Rochelle School District

In a message sent to families on Tuesday, Dec. 3, New Rochelle Superintendent Corey Reynolds said two "beloved parents" from the city's school district were killed in a crash in Pelham Manor earlier in the day.

According to village officials and police, the crash occurred on Tuesday morning at the intersection of Pelhamdale Avenue and Shore Road.

Pelham Manor Police Lt. Gregory Sancho said a Tesla drove through the intersection, struck a wall on the northbound lane of Shore Road, and burst into flames. Speed may have been a factor in the crash, Sancho said.

Both individuals in the vehicle were killed, police confirmed. First responders remained on the scene for several hours, and the intersection was closed during the investigation. Traffic was directed around the area, though access to Shore Park and the New York Athletic Club remained possible via Roosevelt Avenue, officials added.

The victim's names have not yet been made public.

The New Rochelle School District later shared the heartbreaking news with families, confirming that the victims were parents of students in the district.

“It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that I reach out to you today, as our community grapples with the devastating loss,” Reynolds wrote in a message sent to district families.

“Our hearts and minds are especially with their children, who are an integral part of our school family,” Reynolds added, also writing, “We are here to support you."

The district is offering counseling services and encouraging families to reach out if additional emotional support is needed.

“Moments such as this remind us of the preciousness and fragility of life and the strength we derive from each other in our community,” Reynolds wrote, urging the community to come together in support.

"Every moment should, and must, be counted as a gift,” Reynolds said.

