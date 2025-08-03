President Donald Trump had pointed words for the Democratic Senate Minority Leader after they were unable to make a deal on Senate nominees that he had been pushing.

Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday night to go after Schumer, who he claims demanded "over one billion dollars" in order to approve what he described as "a small number of our highly qualified nominees."

He called Schumer's demand "egregious and unprecedented."

"It is political extortion, by any other name," Trump wrote in a lengthy post. "Tell Schumer, who is under tremendous political pressure from within his own party, the Radical Left Lunatics, to GO TO HELL!"

According to reports, Democrats were asking that the White House unfreeze billions of dollars in funding in exchange for green-lighting some of Trump's Senate nominees.

The process has some calling for possible change in policy when the Senate returns to session next month.

"I think they're desperately in need of change," Senate Majority Leader John Thune said of Senate rules Saturday after negotiations with Schumer and Trump broke down, according to NPR.

"I think that the last six months have demonstrated that this process, nominations is broken. And so I expect there will be some good robust conversations about that."

Schumer said in a conference Saturday night that Democrats were “serious” about finding a “reasonable path” to allow bipartisan consideration of Trump’s nominations, but that the president wouldn’t agree to the terms.

Dozens of Trump's nominees will now have to wait until September to learn their fate as the Senate heads for it's annual August recess.

"Senator Cryin’ Chuck Schumer is demanding over One Billion Dollars in order to approve a small number of our highly qualified nominees, who should right now be helping to run our Country," Trump wrote in his scathing post.

"Do not accept the offer, go home and explain to your constituents what bad people the Democrats are, and what a great job the Republicans are doing, and have done, for our Country. Have a great RECESS."

