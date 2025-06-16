Trump Mobile, Gold Smartphone Released Amid Presidential Ethics Concerns

Trump Mobile was unveiled on Monday, June 16, by the organization with two of the President's sons as executive vice presidents, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. The service claims to offer unlimited data, complete device protection, and 24/7 roadside assistance.

A $499 golden smartphone called the "T1 Phone" will also be sold. The phone includes the Android 15 operating software, 256 gigabytes of storage, and "AI face unlock."

The mobile service was announced exactly 10 years after Trump went down an escalator at Trump Tower in New York City and announced his 2016 Presidential campaign.

"Trump Mobile is going to change the game," Donald Trump Jr. said in a news release. "We're building on the movement to put America first, and we will deliver the highest levels of quality and service."

The wireless plan is the latest venture fueling criticism of how Trump and his family have used the presidency to profit through their private businesses.

Trump Mobile is the latest in a long line of merchandise tied directly to Trump's name while he's been in office. Many Trump-branded items in that time have included Bibles, sneakers, trading coins, and watches.

A memecoin called $TRUMP has also drawn criticism for potentially allowing Trump to receive bribes and other illicit cryptocurrency payments. The crypto industry has seen policy shifts like relaxed regulations and oversight during Trump's second term.

Reuters reported that a public financial disclosure released on Friday, June 13, showed that Trump disclosed more than $600 million in income in 2024 from golf resorts, licensing deals, and crypto-related businesses. $TRUMP generated about $320 million in fees, while Trump reported $57.35 million in token sales through the Trump family-backed crypto company World Liberty Financial.

The financial filing also detailed revenue from other Trump ventures:

$217.7 million from his Florida golf resorts

$2.8 million from watches

$2.5 million from sneakers and fragrances

$1.3 million from the Greenwood Bible, described as "the only Bible officially endorsed by [country singer] Lee Greenwood and President Trump"

$1.16 million from non-fungible tokens (NFTs)

While Trump claims to have placed his assets into a trust managed by his children, critics say the earnings still flow back to him, creating serious conflict-of-interest concerns.

"The Trump administration is committed to transparency and accessibility for the American people," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to Reuters.

Trump Mobile also promotes "The 47 Plan," which costs $47.45 – a reference to Trump being the 45th and 47th President in US history. The service claims to offer benefits like telehealth services, mental health support, and prescription deliveries.

The plan purportedly includes military-friendly perks.

"We're especially proud to offer free long-distance calling to our military members and their families — because those serving overseas should always be able to stay connected to the people they love back home," said Eric Trump.

Trump Mobile plans to release the T1 Phone in August.

